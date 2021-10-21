I’ll take action if Bawumia, Alan’s ambition starts affecting govt work – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that if he starts seeing evidence that the ambition of some members of his cabinet is affecting their work he will take action.



There is the perception that some personalities who are in the NPP government but want to succeed the President as the leader of the party going into the 2024 elections will have their work affected.



But speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said there is no evidence to the effect that the Vice President and other persons whose names have popped up have left their work and are focused on their ambition.



He said that it’s glaringly clear that persons whose names are in the lead to contest for the flagbearer of the party have not abandoned their jobs but are doing their best to ensure that the project of transforming Ghana is achieved.



“I’ve no evidence their ambition interfere with the work. I continue to see people who are working for the government. Afriyie Akoto is working on the agriculture project and that is on course, Kyeremanteng’s industrialization drive is still on and it is clear that we are building factories across the country. I even hear people don’t believe things are happening that they call me King promise. Bawumia is the head of the economic management committee. I’ve not seen that their ambition is affecting but if I see I will have to act,” he said.



The President said he has been in that position before and have an understanding of how things work but during his time, he comported himself until he went to contest to replace John Agyekum Kufour.



The President said he expects his party to use a fair, free of doubt and manipulation process in selecting a leader for the party because that will help in unifying the party.



Meanwhile, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that he will not be supporting any of the candidates during the party’s primaries but is hopeful that the NPP will select a leader who will unite the party.