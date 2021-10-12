I’ll stand by you as you discharge your duties – IGP assures Police officers

General News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com

The Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare has assured personnel of the Police Service that he will stand by them as they discharge their duties to the state.



The IGP also urged members of the Police Service to work with its leadership to achieve greater heights desired by all.



In a note to officers following his swearing-in, Dr. Akuffo-Dampare said: “I wish to express my deepest appreciation to you for your immense support during my tenure as the acting IGP.



“As the substantive IGP, I will continue to count on you to deliver our core mandate of protecting lives and property – remember, it is only through teamwork that we can succeed. We should always remember that we can only succeed if we have the support and help of the public and treat them with respect”.



The note further said: “Please be assured that the leadership of the Service is behind you as you discharge your duties with Integrity.



“Let us, individually and collectively, avoid any act(s) that will bring the name of the service into disrepute; let us continue to work hard to regain the trust, confidence and respect of the people we serve; and let us make the Ghana Police Service a model for the rest of Africa and beyond”.



Dr Akuffo-Dampare was sworn into office as substantive IGP on October 8, 2021 by President Akufo-Addo after acting in the position since July 2021.



Below are details of the note from IGP to members of the Police Service



My Colleagues,



I wish to express my deepest appreciation to you for your immense support during my tenure as the acting IGP.



As the substantive IGP, I will continue to count on you to deliver our core mandate of protecting lives and property – remember, it is only through teamwork that we can succeed.



We should always remember that we can only succeed if we have the support and help of the public and treat them with respect.



Please be assured that the leadership of the Service is behind you as you discharge your duties with Integrity.



Let us, individually and collectively, avoid any act(s) that will bring the name of the service into disrepute; let us continue to work hard to regain the trust, confidence, and respect of the people we serve; and let us make the Ghana Police Service a model for the rest of Africa and beyond.



I wish you and your families well.



George Akuffo Dampare, Ph.D