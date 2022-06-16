I’ll spend the night at Tema Motorway - Road Minister reiterates commitment to complete works

General News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tema Motorway choked, cars stranded due to construction works



Tema Motorway to be opened to traffic by Friday, 17th June 2022



We will not unnecessarily overspend money, Road Minister



The Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has said he would be spending Thursday evening on the Accra-Tema Motorway to ensure the works on the highway are completed by Friday June 17, 2022.



The minister rehashed his commitment to do everything possible to ensure the engineers complete work before the deadline adding that he is unable to sleep at night while the engineers work tirelessly.



“I will spend the night here with my group, and we plan to open this stretch to traffic at 6 am on Friday. Insha Allah,” he said in an interview with Joynews.



“We will do everything possible. In a crisis like this, cost is still material. After that, we will sit down and put together the cost of this project to come out with value for money. We will not unnecessarily overspend money,” Myjoyonline quoted the Minister as having said.



Motorists on the Accra-Tema Motorway are having to deal with heavy vehicular traffic as a result of ongoing construction works on the stretch.



This comes after the Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Ghana Highway Authority indicated it was undertaking emergency repair works on the Lakplakpa river bridge on the Accra bound section of the Accra-Tema Motorway.



The Ghana Highway Authority in a press statement said they have been working day and night to reconstruct the deck, applying modern technology of concrete production and use to ensure that the road is opened to traffic by Friday, 17th June 2022 at 6:00 am.



In respect to the deadline period the Minster has indicated that he would be spending his night at the Accra-Tema motorway to ensure the road is opened per the scheduled date.



