I’ll shut down Pantang – Director threatens

The Director of the Pantang Hospital has threatened to close down the facility because of the massive encroachment on its property.



These encroachments coupled with gun threats from land guards have triggered a strike from the nurses at the hospital who have abandoned the facility for fear of their lives.



So far, out of the 152 inmates residence at Pantang, 96 have been given forced-discharge, leaving some 56 because there are no nurses to take care of them. According to the Director, he will shut down the facility by Monday.



“I have appealed to the unions not to go on strike. Management alone cannot do this, we are just about 4 or 6 people. So at the moment I have discharged a lot of people. Today I have discharged more people, tomorrow I will discharge more.



I can’t take care of them. If by Monday, I haven’t gotten any help to be able to care for them I probably will have to shut it down completely. What else can I do?,” he told host of the sunrise morning show on 3FM, Alfred Ocansey on Wednesday.



According to Dr. Baning, the Health Ministry said they are waiting for a cabinet decision to see how they can acquire the lands. Dr. Baning said the frontage of Pantang Hospital was a buffer zone and some individuals found loopholes to acquire the lands, creating a problem for the hospital.



He also accused the La- Nkwantan Municpal Assembly who took money to demolish the unauthorized structures but have failed to carry out the exercise.