'I’ll show you where power lies' – Alleged soldier says as he assaults civilian, fires AK47

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A social media user, Solomon Kusi has reported an alleged assault meted on him and some other people by a retired military officer.



According to Kusi, a certain Major Konadu who he alleges to be a soldier threatened to shoot him because he had refused to allow him to use a piece of his land for commercial development.



“Never been scared of my life like today. This soldier (major Konadu) threatened to shoot me by firing warning shoots because I don’t agree with him using a parcel of land under high tension right Infront of my land for commercial purpose,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.



Kusi alleged that the said Major Konadu assaulted him and others and later called a military team led by one Abu who came to assault him some more.



“He hit my hand with a live assault rifle which gave me a cut, called soldiers from 4BN (led by one Abu) who dragged me to the floor of their pickup truck. This isn’t the first time he’s done that. The first time he did that in the neighborhood was against an employee of kofi job. He fired a warning shot with the gun pointing to the ground,” he added.



In a number of videos accompanying Kusi’s post, Major Konadu who was wielding an AK47 assault rifle is heard shouting “If you are fools I will show you. If you don’t want to obey the law, I will show you where the power lies.”







Kusi is also heard in one of the videos narrating his plight to another person on the phone saying “I am here, he has hit me multiple times with the butt of the gun. He hit Abu and the others too. He is standing right here and he has fired warning shots. Look at my hand, he has injured me.







Sounds of gunshot is heard in one of the amateur videos shot by Solomon Kusi who at one point sees himself being confronted by the alleged soldier for recording the incident.







The post by Solomon Kusi has attracted various reactions on social media including some who have sympathized with him for the ordeal.



“When you have power, don't use it to bully others, rather use it to serve. You don't know who the one you are bullying also knows and where it will land you. Soldiers, Police men and Politicians are sometimes the worst bullies. Sorry for that experience, Solomon Kusi,” Kofi Ofosu Nkansah who is the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP) posted on his wall.







