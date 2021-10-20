I’ll seek re-election as National Women Organiser – Hanna Bisiw

Politics of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

The National Women Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw, has disclosed that she is lacing her boots to seek re-election and possibly retain her position ahead of the 2024 polls.



Speaking to Mugabe Maase on the Gumbe show on TV XYZ Tuesday night, the former Minister for Agriculture said her stewardship over the last three years demands that she be retained to help chart a better path for the party’s women toward winning the 2024 elections.



“I will seek re-election,” she told Mugabe when quizzed about her intentions for the party ahead of their national delegates conference expected to be held next year.



Dr. Bisiw, a veterinary doctor by profession and a women’s rights advocate, was elected the National Women’s Organiser of the NDC at the National Women and Youth Conference 2018 held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region.



Dr Bisiw saw off competition from Hajia Zaynab Mahama who was the incumbent National Organiser at the time the party went to opposition.



Two other persons who were elected to help control the affairs of the Women’s wing of the NDC were Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo Houadjeto and Abigail Akwambea Elorm Mensah.



As the internal elections draw closer, Dr Bisiw believes the fight for power for the NDC has begun and she is already working to secure victory for the congress although some names have popped up to give her a hot contest.



Myxyzonline.com has learnt two former Women Organisers for the party; Anita De Soso and Hajia Joyce Mahama are preparing grounds to join the race soon.



But Dr Bisiw says her interest now is to keep on mobilizing her women wings from the branch to the regional levels to work hard for the party to reach out to new members ahead of the general elections which is three years from now.



Recently, he was in Europe on a working visit where she held training sessions for the women wings in Germany and other areas.



To her, women are the foundation of the NDC campaign and she will not relent until the party wins power.



“On election day, I don’t want anyone to give me monitoring duties. I will be a polling agent in the Ashanti region and help fight rigging and intimidation. My constituency is not far from the Ashanti Region so I hope I will be able to get there on time after casting my ballot,” she told Mugabe.