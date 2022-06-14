'I’ll resolve all internal disputes within 100 days as Chairman' - Stephen Ntim

Politics of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

National Chairman hopeful for the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has assured the party faithful that he will resolve all internal party conflicts within 100 days in office when elected.



According to him, this will empower party supporters to continuously love and support the Party to achieve its "breaking the 8 agenda".



Mr. Stephen Ntim made the promise when he addressed the media after filing his nomination forms at the Party's headquarters in Accra.



He observed that the NPP can only win the 2024 elections if its members remain focused and united.



"Breaking the 8 hinges on a number of ingredients, but key amongst them is unity. Until we present a united front, Breaking the 8 would be a mantra, a mirage," he said.



Mr. Stephen Ntim was emphatic on the fact that it is by getting everyone onboard that the Breaking the 8 agenda would be a reality.



"Internal elections bring their own issues. There are oftentimes acrimonious exchanges amongst aspirants and their supporters. If these are not addressed after internal elections, the unity we so desire to win the next elections will elude us," he said.



Pledging to unite the Party when elected, Stephen Ntim said, "I am ready to resolve all disputes that will arise out of our internal contests. As humans, we may go wrong at one time or the other during the campaign period. There is, therefore, the need to look at all these and address them so that in unison, we can defeat the 'enemy'," he stated.



He was accompanied by scores of his supporters and campaign team members to submit his filled nomination forms.