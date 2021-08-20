I'll resign if anyone proves I insulted Nana Addo, Bawumia, Alan - Captain Smart

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain Smart has dared critics to prove that he insulted the president, his vice, the Trades Minister and former police chief.



He stressed that if evidence is presented to the effect that he abused the quartet within the period of one year - spanning June 2020 - July 2021, he was ready to resign from his current job.



Smart said his suspension letter from his former employers, Angel Broadcasting Network, was a politically engineered move that sought to silence him for being a harsh critic of the ruling New Patriotic Paty, NPP, which he is a member of.



He disclosed on August 16 that his suspension letter stated that disciplinary action had been taken against him for insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his vice Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and immediate past Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, allegations he flatly denied.



“If anyone convinces me with a video that I insulted these four personalities between June 2020 and June 2021, I will resign.



"There is no video, there is no voice, there is no audio. It was a political suspension orchestrated by big men of the NPP, that let us silence him,” Smart stressed.



He consluded that the move to silence him: "started in 2002 from OTEC FM that this guy, why is he always in support of JA Kufuor."



He joined Multimedia's Adom FM from OTEC FM in Kumasi before moving to ABN where he resigned whiles on suspension to join Onua TV. He also runs the Smart TV channel on YouTube.