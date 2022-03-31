I’ll resign as MP if gov’t provides data on 10,875 km of roads – Agbodza

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

We have constructed over 10,000km of roads in 5 years, Akufo-Addo



Akufo-Addo is not candid to Ghanaians, MP



Provide evidence of over 10,000km of roads constructed



The Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Kwame Agbodza has said that he will resign if government provides evidence of the over 10,000KM roads the President claimed they have constructed since their assumption of power.



According to him, the president was not honest about the figures as it contradicts what the Minister for Roads and Highways had told Parliament.



Speaking to the media in Parliament, Governs Kwame Agbodza said, “if the government can have data on 10,800 kilometers of new roads constructed, I will resign as an MP, take it from me. But if it is also true that the government did not build 10, 800 kilometers of road, the President should resign.”



On March, 30, President Akufo told Ghanaians that his government has constructed over 10,000 kilometres of roads since 2017.



During the State of the Nation Adress, the president said this is one of the greatest infrastructure achievement ever recorded in the road sector.



He touted this feat as unprecedented in the history of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.



“It is in the road sector that we have registered the greatest infrastructure achievement. I know that the word “unprecedented” is often used with careless abandon in our public discourse, but I use it carefully and purposefully. In the five years of my government, so far, more roads have been built, improved and upgraded than at any other equivalent period under any government in the history of Ghana.







“Some 10,875 kilometres of new roads have been constructed in these five years. Let me mention that yesterday, it was my honour and great pleasure to have commissioned the Tamale Interchange, the first such interchange in the northern sector of our country, which the people of Tamale celebrated.



“…I considered it to be the most satisfying birthday present. We intend to continue with the building of roads around the country to accelerate the opening up of our country,” he said.







