I’ll prioritise your wellbeing – Mahama tells NDC branch executives

Politics of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Former President H.E John Mahama has pledged to support all party executives, especially those at the branch and constituency levels when he wins the 2024 elections.



He said the contribution of branch executives towards the victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next general elections can never be underrated.



He assured that once they work hard and secure victory for the party in December 2024, he will ensure that they, the executives, are prioritised in the various social interventions that the NDC government will run from 2025.



“You are very important and once you work and bring the party to power, I will ensure that you, the executives, benefit from all the programmes that our government will roll out,” John Mahama said while addressing NDC executives in Agona in the Ashanti Region.



His meeting with the executives is part of his campaign tour of the country to solicit support from the party base in his bid to lead the NDC to elections in 2024.



The NDC will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023.



John Mahama who urged the party members to give him an overwhelming endorsement said he will not lie to Ghanaians, unlike President Akufo-Addo who won the 2016 elections on the back of lies and propaganda.