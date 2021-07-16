I'll pray and campaign till Kofi Boakye becomes an IGP - Regional Chief Imam

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: Nana Peprah, contributor

The yearning for head of legal and prosecutions in the Ghana Police service, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye to become Ghana's IGP seems to get more intense as most Ghanaians, including senior personalities in society.



The former Ashanti regional Police Commander has received several commendations as most Ghanaians call for him to be appointed the next Inspector General of Police (IGP).



The latest person to have made that call is the Ashanti regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun.



According to the Imam who wishes for the Commissioner of Police to take over the IGP's position, he's going to pray until the dream of seeing Kofi Boakye getting to the top, is accomplished.



He reveals that anytime he meets the President, he is going to lobby for Mr. Boakye, something he wouldn't mind doing for Ghana's wellbeing in terms of security. He describes Mr. Kofi Boakye as a good person who seriously takes his role to excellent levels.



The chief imam who was speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb commended COP Kofi Boakye for always being active, competent and reliable in the service.



He is of the firm conviction that Kofi Boakye leading Ghana with his competence and experience as the next IGP will help transform the country.



He commended other police officers such as COP Ken Yeboah disclosing that their good works, coupled with prayers said for them sent them to the top.



"We prayed for all police officers who did well in the region, and they surely went to the top. I pray the same way for Kofi Boakye. Prayers without works cannot come true. That's why I have also decided to inform the president to make Kofi Boakye an IGP," He said



The imam took the opportunity to advise politicians to always consider the well-being of the country and desist from politics of insults and sabotage.



Sheikh Haroun who describes the youth as the light of this country urged them to focus on things that will bring success in life rather than to engage in violence acts.