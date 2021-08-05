I’ll pick forms and contest NPP chairmanship - Asabee

Politics of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Director-General of the State General Interest and Governance Authority, Stephen Asamoah Boateng has confirmed his interest in contesting the New Patriotic Party’s chairmanship race.



The former information and tourism minister under President John Agyekum Kufuor administration told the media at the 29th-anniversary celebration of the NPP that, his plan of launching himself into the chairmanship race is based on active communication between the party grassroots and government.



He said the ruling party currently “needs a chairman that can bring the foot soldiers and the grassroots together and spell out the need for loyalty amongst ourselves, honesty and truthfulness. Also, most importantly bridge the gap between the party and the government.”



The NPP stalwart who is currently serving in government observed that a pertinent problem persisting in the party is a disconnect between the party and the government. He identified the source of this divide as the lack of communication between the party grassroots and authorities at the helm of affairs.



He is therefore confident in relying on his experiences to resolve the issue.



“So, God willing when the party opens the nomination for the chairmanship positions, I will be there and I will be there to contest” adding that the culture he seeks to introduce into the party once successful in his bid is “simplicity and humility,” he announced.



He hopes to lead the NPP to another resounding victory.



Akufo-Addo takes after Nkrumah



Commenting on youth unemployment in the country, Asabee as he is affectionately called indicated that President Akufo-Addo has taken after Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah in addressing the issue.



“The key problem in Ghana has been the question of employment, it is of old and Dr Nkrumah at that time started the State Farms, we needed to feed the nation after independence. That is why most of the state-owned entities were formed...I’m glad that President Akufo-Addo is also tackling the same thing that Dr Nkrumah did, employment,” he said.



