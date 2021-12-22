I'll only change my mind on e-levy if Jesus Christ speaks to me - Ato Forson

General News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Ranking member of parliament’s finance committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has stated that it will only take divine intervention to soften his stance on the controversial e-levy.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam together with his colleagues on the Minority side of the house have since the announcement of the contentious levy maintained stiff opposition to it vowing to “stand with Ghanaians” to oppose the “killer tax”.



Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta at the presentation of the 2022 budget statement announced plans by government to slap a 1.75% on all electronic transactions including mobile money – a move largely criticized by financial sector players.



The government has since not found a way to broker consensus on it with the voting to determine whether or not to consider the e-levy bill turning into a “free for all” fight between majority and minority MPs on the floor of parliament on Monday, December 20, 2021.



Commenting on what it will take to change the stance of the minority on the e-levy, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said only Jesus Christ can convince him with superior argument.



He also refuted claims that his side of the house has taken an entrenched position on the levy.



“We have not [taken an entrenched position on e-levy]. We are saying ‘no e-levy’ with a reason and so we want them [government] to appreciate the reason. We expect superior argument from what we are saying. If they give me a superior argument that it is not a tax on medium of exchange, it is not a tax on savings, it’s not a tax on working capital …they are not taxing the ordinary person and they change my thinking about all what I have raised, I may change my position but as we speak nothing has come,” he told host of PM Express Evans Mensah.



He added that “If God sends Jesus Christ and Jesus speak to me and says to me ‘hey Ato this is not tax on a medium of exchange’ with a superior argument, I may change my position but until then I stay where I am”.







Meanwhile, Parliament has adjourned sitting indefinitely following a brawl that occurred for broader consultation on e-levy.



