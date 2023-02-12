I'll not use resources of the Church to bless same-sex marriages - Archbishop of Canterbury

General News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

The Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justine Welby, has explained his position on the issue of the Anglican Church blessing same-sex marriages.



He said that even though the Anglican Church in some countries has accepted gay marriages, he will personally not use the resources of the church to bless same-sex marriages.



Speaking to the media in Accra on Saturday, February 11, 2023, His Grace Welby, explained that his decision not to bless same sex marriages in the church is not because he is against LBGTQ+ activities but because of his position.



“I have said publicly that I will not use the resources that are being put forward by the Church of England (to bless same-sex marriages). Not because I am against them but because I have a particular position as Archbishop of Canterbury and instrument of communion,” he said.



The Archbishop of Canterbury made these remarks as he was answering a question on the position of the Anglican Church on same-sex marriages since the church in some countries including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom has accepted it.



Meanwhile, the Church of England’s General Synod, which was held in Accra, last week, endorsed the decision by the province’s College of Bishops not to change the doctrine of marriage.



The Synod spent two days discussing a lengthy series of amendments to a motion put forward by the bishops as their response to Living in Love and Faith – a six-year programme of study, exploration and consultation on questions of identity and sexuality.



The church, however, voted on Thursday to offer blessings to same-sex couples but clergy members can opt not to use the prayers, and the church will maintain its ban on same-sex marriage.



