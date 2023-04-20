I’ll never forget you if I become president – Duffuor assures NDC grassroots

Politics of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Finance Minister and flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffour, has promised never to abandon the party’s grassroot should he be elected the president of Ghana come 2024 elections.



Addressing constituency chairmen, branch executives and party supporters in the Gomoa West Constituency, Dr. Duffuor said he will not be like his predecessors who won the election and forgone the grassroots members.



According to him, he is the only candidate who has the grassroots members at heart and will make sure they have been adequately catered for.



Dr. Duffuor said if he’s elected he’ll ensure constituency and branch executives are paid a monthly salary for their good work.



He also promised to provide adequate resourced permanent regional party offices across the country to replace the current rented facilities.



Dr. Duffuor stressed that is time for Ghanaians to witness massive development across all sectors, adding that he’s the best and only candidate to lead Ghanaians to the promised land.



He appealed to the Constituency and Branch Executives to vote for him in the party’s Primaries slated for May 13th to enable him lead the party to win the upcoming 2024 general election.