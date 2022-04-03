I'll make you regret Essiama police attack – IGP to rioters

General News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

classfmonline.com

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has said he will make sure all the suspects involved in the riots at the Essiama District Police headquarters on Friday, 1 April 2022 regret their actions.



The rioters vandalised windows and louvre blades of the police station; and destroyed the windscreens of two buses and a pickup truck among others.



The attack by some locals of Teleku-Bokazo and its environs followed the shooting to death of a resident identified as Andrew Donkor, allegedly by security personnel in front of the Nkroful magistrate’s court on Friday.



While leading some members of the Police Management Board and Western Regional Police Command to visit Essiama and Nkroful in the Ellembele District of the Western Region in connection with the incident, Dr Dampare said: “We have come barely 12 hours after the incident, just because of the difficulties of getting here earlier”.



“Other than that, we would have come at the time that the incident was happening and walked with you to deal with it”.



“But you did your best to de-escalate the situation, and we are seeing a minimum disruption and fatality because of what you did. So, we are here to commend and appreciate you”, he noted.



”It is also to let you know that we will use every means within the law, slow but sure to pick every person who has been involved in this and deal with the person in accordance with the law in a manner that the person would regret being part of such an act for it to send the strongest message to the rest of the people in the community“, he vowed.



Dr Dampare also led the regional police command to visit and pay a courtesy call on the chief of Essiama Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III.