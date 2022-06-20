I’ll make Nasara attractive to elites, give them voting rights – Suleman Atakpo

Politics of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A Nasara Coordinator-hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Suleman Atakpo, has said that the elites in the party are not interested in the activities of Nasara; a Zongo wing of the party.



According to him, he will give these elites – Ministers, MMDCEs, CEOs among others – the right to vote during Nasara elections which he believes would make them enthusiastic and active participants of Nasara.



“Nasara has not been attractive to the elite community…because we have not been involving them in our activities. As we sit, there are Ministers, Deputy Ministers CEOs, MMDCEs, ambassadors and MPs who are from the Zongo [but] what has been their involvement in the forward march of Nasara,” said Mr. ALhassan Atakpo on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show on Monday, June 20.



He added that “Nasara is not attractive to them so they don’t even get close to it. I will bring them on board and give them a national voting right so that as we press on to vote come 26th, we have ‘Zongo’ Muslim MPs and they will go and vote. We have Zongo MMCEs and ministers and when you allow them to vote and bring them on board, it becomes easier to approach them for assistance when you need resources.”



When asked if he would call for a change in the party’s constitution to allow the elites vote, Suleman Atakpo affirmed that “we have to, we have to…”



He argued that “if you look at the youth wing, the youth parliamentarians vote for the youth, women ministers vote for the women’s wing, MMDCEs, CEOs, ambassadors who are youth vote for the youth…why not Nasara?”