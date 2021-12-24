I'll make NPP attractive and strong in Eastern Region - Paul Amaning promises

Politics of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Paul Amaning, Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful has said that he will make the party attractive and strong if given the nod.



According to Paul Amanin, he will drive the ruling party forward in making sure that the party wins the heart of the grassroots which is critical in its electoral fortunes.



“If I’m elected as the Regional Chairman, I will make sure to have a big influence on the decision making of the party and ensure the NPP gets more votes in the Eastern Region,’’ he said.



The Regional Chairman hopeful indicated that his core vision is to make the party attractive and aid the grassroots members to get more involved in the party.



“I will ensure every regional, constituency, and polling station executive of the party is provided adequate opportunity to serve and function in the offices they occupy,” he assured.



This, he intimated will ensure the NPP properly consolidate and safeguard the political power of its members and sympathizers.