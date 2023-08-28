‘I’ll lend my support to whoever emerges victorious in NPP presidential primaries’ – Bryan Acheampong

Politics of Monday, 28 August 2023

Correspondence from Eastern Region



Agric minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abetifi Constituency of the Eastern Region, Mr. Bryan Acheampong has pledged his unwavering support for the eventual winner in the party’s presidential primaries.



Mr. Acheampong speaking to pressmen at Koforidua where the party on Saturday, August 26, 2023 held its Eastern Regional polls as part of the NPP’s nationwide Super Delegates Conference promised to rally support for the victor irrespective of his personal preferences.



“In the Eastern Region, if there’s overwhelming support for one candidate, that’s where I’ll stand, whether that candidate is the candidate that I voted for or not. Whoever wins overwhelmingly in the region, that becomes in my view the region’s candidate and I’ve to go around and mobilize the region for that candidate,” he averred.



He stressed that the party must occupy itself with propagating its achievements over the past eight years and promulgate its aspirations for the country in the 2024 general elections.

Despite the current challenges being faced by the majority of Ghanaians, the Abetifi MP expressed confidence in his party’s chances to break the eight and maintain its position as the country’s governing party in 2025.



According to Mr. Acheampong, the party was clear in its campaign message and what it needs to do to win the 2024 elections.



Insisting that the party is still strong despite recent setbacks, he asserted: “Nobody should think the NPP is weak, dead, is faltering because of hardships, because of one of two things, the party is going to go into opposition, we’re not, we’re going to win the elections based on our records.”



He lauded the free and fair conduct of the polls, adding that the elections would determine the direction of the party in the region.



81 delegates comprising of Members of parliament (MPs), regional executives, constituency chairmen, members of the council of elders and council of patrons from the Eastern Region voted on Saturday, as part of the NPP’s super delegates conference in to select five aspirants who will head into the November final primaries to elect the presidential candidate.



After close of polls on Saturday, Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia polled 59 out of 80 valid votes cast, representing 73.75% of the total votes cast.



MP for Assin-Central, Kennedy Agyepong came a distant second with 8 votes followed closely by Alan Kyeremateng with 7.



Former Energy minister, Mr Boakye Agyarko polled 4 votes.



Four other Candidates including Kwabena Agyepong, Francis Addai-Nimo, Joe Ghartey and Kwadwo Poku scored zero.



Meanwhile, there was one abstention and no spoilt ballots.