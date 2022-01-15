I’ll lead renowned Mamprusi candidate to become NPP flagbearer – Obiri Boahen

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen has declared his intention to support the candidature of a prominent Mamprusi candidate to annex the flagbearership slot of the party and eventually become president before he bows out of politics.



In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on Thursday, January 13, Mr. Obiri Boahen indicated that his recent comment was borne out of a probe by a member of the party who wanted to know his political future going forward.



In his response, he suggested that he wanted to give a Mamprusi candidate his support to become president before taking a back seat in politics.



“I stated categorically…that was when I was asked the question as to whether I will go back to the party headquarters after 2022. Then I said that ‘no’, I’m not going back to the party headquarters. I have been a deputy general secretary of the party…two terms [when in opposition and when in power] and to that extent I’m not going back to the party headquarters.



“Then the person asked ‘what else? Is that going to be the end of Nana Obiri Boahen in politics?’. My answer was no. I am going to make history in this country for historians to chronicle and he went on to ask ‘what is that history?’. Then I said at the appropriate time I am going to bring a leading politician who is Mamprusi by ethnic background and he is going to win the flagbearership for the New Patriotic Party [and] going to win the presidential slot,” Nana Obiri Boahen detailed.



Asked whether his pronouncement does not amount to a declaration of support for a candidate, he explained that he was only making known his political preference.



“I was just telling the whole world my position in politics in the foreseeable future. And I still stand by that. That I am going to hold the hand of a leading character who is a Mamprusi, who is renowned and reputable in this country, and he’s going to be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, and eventually, he’ll be the President of the Republic of Ghana. I’m going to make that history and I still stand by that”, Mr. Boahen emphasized.



Although both Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister Alan Kyeremanten are yet to officially declare their interest in the flagbearership position of the party, reports are rife that the duo are expected to slug out for the position.



Dr. Bawumia is the son of the late Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, former Chairman of the Council of State (1992–2000) and also a Mamprugu Royal and Paramount Chief of Kperiga in the Northern Region whiles Alan Kyeremanten is an Ejisu royal.