I’ll implement tried and tested policies to advance the rule of law – Akufo-Addo

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his administration will implement tried and tested policies to advance the rule of law in the country.



The move according to him is to shore up Ghana’s reputation as the beacon of democracy in Africa.



The president said this during the commissioning residential facilities for appeal court judges in Kumasi on Monday October 16, 2022.



The 20-unit four-bedroom town houses with boy’s quarters each according to the President was completed in 17 months.



Addressing a gathering at the commissioning ceremony at Denyame in the Nhyiaeso constituency, the president explained that the project will improve justice delivery in the northern sector.



“The establishment of a permanent court of appeal complex in Kumasi by former President John Agyekum Kufuor would help improve the justice delivery system for the northern sector of the country”.



“The purpose of creating appeal court in Kumasi was however impeded due to lack of permanent accommodation for the judges “



“I am therefore elated to be here today to hand over this beautiful facility to the judges”.



“With the completion of this landmark project, it means that appeals from Savannah, Upper East and West, North-East, Northern, Bono, Bono-East, Ahafo, Western North and Ashanti will be conveniently heard within a matter of period,” he said.



For his part, the Chief Justice Anim Yeboah commended President Akufo-Addo for embarking on what he termed as unprecedented projects in the judicial sector.



He however eulogised the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II for providing a seven acre land to house the project.



He said with the court of appeal structure located only in Accra, the pending proceedings from the northern sector of the country had been slow, resulting in the considerable backlog of cases requiring the attention of the court of appeal.



“Indeed the court of appeal moving from Accra to Kumasi, Tamale, Ho, Koforidua, and Cape Coast delayed the adjudication process and the associated financial implication of this arrangement had, over the years, been a great concern in the dispensation of justice,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He said the government, through the Ministry of Local Government and the District Assemblies Common Fund, had commenced the construction of 90 courts with accompanying accommodation for judges across the country to address the inadequate infrastructure problem