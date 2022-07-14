I’ll give you a president if you elect me as NPP National Chairman – Stephen Ntim to delegates

Politics of Thursday, 14 July 2022

NPP to elect national officers on July 16



Engage in clean campaign – Ntim charges opponents



Ntim tipped to be crowned on July 16





The National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has charged the party’s delegates to elect him as the National Chairman, a 3News.com report has stated.



According to Mr. Ayesu Ntim, electing him for the said position will give him the opportunity to work towards giving the party and Ghana a president in 2024.



“All you have to do is to elect me on Saturday as the party’s National Chairman, and I promise you that I will make whoever you choose as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections the next President of Ghana.



“Let me reiterate this point, with Ntim as National Chairman, I will only ask you to give me a presidential candidate and I will give you a President,” he was quoted to have said by 3News.com.



He said this at his campaign office when some delegates and party elders called on him to pledge their total support for his candidature.



Stephen Ayesu Ntim therefore advised his opponents to engage in clean and decorous campaign as that will be the only way to foster unity after the elections.



“If we take one another to the cleaners, how do we build bridges after the elections? How do we remain united after the competition? We must stop lying against one another, and that’s what can bring unity after elections,” he advised.



Ntim is the most experienced amongst the National Chairmanship aspirants. With his fifth attempt at the Chairmanship position, Ntim is tipped to be crowned on Saturday, 16th July 2022.



