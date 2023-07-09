I’ll generate electricity from sawdust - Kennedy Agyapong promises

Politics of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Flagbearer Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has promised to generate electricity from sawdust in the Bia East Constituency of the Western North Region if given the mandate of Ghanaians to be President.



Kennedy Agyapong as part of his campaign tour of the 16 regions meets over 700 NPP delegates in the Bia East Constituency.



While addressing the delegates covered by Ambassador TV and Monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the businessman explained “When I was coming to your constituency from Kukuom, I saw virgin forests which can create employment for the youth of this constituency. Ghana needs a leader who is a businessman and can smell money to tackle the high rate of unemployment in this country. When we process our timber, the sawdust could be used to generate power to reduce the pressure on Akosombo Dam.”



“Bia East Constituency has so many virgin forests, but still the majority of the youth in this constituency are jobless I can assure you that if I become President of Ghana, I will make good use of your forests to give you jobs.”



Kennedy Agyapong added, "When we build a sawmill factory in the Bia East Constituency, the company will process the timbers in the forest. We will get books and others after processing the timbers, then the sawdust will be a power generation tool for Bia East. If Bia East generates their electricity from sawdust after processing the timber in their forest, the constituency will no longer depend on Akosombo Dam for electricity”



He however charged NPP delegates to repose confidence in him and vote massively for him at the party’s congress to become the flagbearer of the party and lead them into the election 2024



“If you give me your votes and support to lead NPP, I will beat NDC and John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general to become the president of Ghana in order to change the fortunes of this country”, he assured.