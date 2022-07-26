I’ll forever remain loyal to Atta-Mills - Koku Anyidoho

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Mr.Samuel Koku Anyidoho has reiterated that he will forever remain loyal to his boss late former President John Evans Atta-Mills.



According to him, he was taken by surprise when the late former President Atta-Mills personally called him with humility and appealed to him to quit his banking career and join his team in the early days of 2005.



He continued that, after joining the team and working under him, late Mills remained humble and loyal and gave him more opportunities to explore rendering services to Ghana.



“If out of millions of Ghanaians, a former President who has attempted to become President calls you in humility and asks you to work for him, God for bid that I will be disloyal to him”.



Koku Anyidoho also refuted claims by some people that, they held his hands and introduced him to former President Atta Mills adding that, former President Atta Mills personally called me on phone to join his team so all those statements running around by some people saying they held his hands to Atta-Mills remains a statement of those persons’ imagination.



“I realize very early that I had no option but to remain extremely loyal to the late President. When sometime in 2005, I was then working at the Metropolitan and Allied Bank as the head of treasury and finance.



“When he {Late Mills} personally called me in humility and said Koku please I think you have something to offer, I know you can help me so join the team.



“So if anybody is running around saying that he held my hands and took me to President Mills, it’s a statement of the person’s imagination. President Mills called me himself, hence the loyalty and the covenant working relationship between the two of us,” he added.



Koku Anyidoho was addressing dignitaries at the commissioning of the renovated Asomdwee Park to mark the 10th Anniversary of the passing of former President John Evans Atta-Mills in Accra.



H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo (President of the Republic of Ghana) in 2020, tasked the Coastal Development Authority with an important assignment to execute on behalf of the people of Ghana a befitting renovation of the Asomdwee Park.



Before the commissioning of the Park, some members of former President Atta-Mill’s family had accused the government and the Coastal Development Authority of neglecting the family in the attempt to renovate the Park and requested the body of former President Mills be given to them for reburial in his hometown, Ekumfi-Atuam in the Central Region.