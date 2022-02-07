I'll focus on peace, unity, reconciliation at UEW - Prof Avoke breaks silence

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reinstated Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Professor Mawutor Avoke, has stated that his focus will be to bring peace and reconciliation to the university.



According to him, that is what is urgently required to address the outstanding issues in the university.



Professor Avoke was speaking during a brief remark on Monday morning after the University Council introduced him as the substantive Vice-Chancellor. He said, "what is urgently required at the University of Education today is unity, reconciliation and peace."



He added that he would work with the University Council to help address outstanding issues that include other people who were dismissed and are home.



"It is also critical to understand that we must work together in unity; otherwise, we cannot forge any development agenda. Even as we celebrate today that we are back at the university, we are also mindful of some of our colleagues who have not had the opportunity to come back yet. And so within the coming days, I will work with the council to see to it that those other people who were dismissed and are home will also come back, "DailyGraphic quoted him as saying.



Prof Avoke expressed appreciation to the President of Ghana, the sector Minister, the Governing Council and all others who have made it possible for his return.



According to the Daily Graphic report, when asked what was going to be done about the outstanding remunerations as ordered by the court, Prof Avoke said, "I'm not sure the issue is about money at this time; what was critical now was to stabilise the system, after all, we have been home for five years without money, so that is not the most urgent need at this time.



Background



A legal dispute, which began in July 2017, saw Professor Mawutor Avoke and three other principal officers dismissed for some alleged financial malfeasance.



Three senior lecturers, including Professor Ephraim Avea Nsoh, were later in 2019 dismissed for misconduct and insubordination.



However, a Winneba High Court, last week, ordered that Professor Mawutor Avoke be reinstated, including all those who were affected.



The court also directed that their salary arrears be paid with retrospective effect from the date they were unlawfully removed.



