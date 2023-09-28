I’ll face off NPP leaders if they attempt to discredit me – Alan warns

Politics of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has issued a stern warning to the party's leadership, declaring that he will not tolerate attempts to discredit his contributions to the party after his resignation.



Alan Kyerematen indicated that even though he believes in the NPP's principles, he would not remain passive in the face of wrongdoing within the party.



In an interview on Citi TV's Point of View, he said "I was part of the founding members of the party. I have paid my dues to the party, and I believe in the traditions and values of the party. But if things are going wrong, I can only commit to remaining calm for a certain time. But when it is going to jeopardize the very existence of our party, which is where we have got to now, I will not stay and countenance that," he firmly stated.



Asserting his independence and professional accomplishments, Kyerematen warned the party leadership against attempting to tarnish his reputation.



"After all, I'm not a young man; I can make my own decisions, and I have a very distinguished record in my profession, locally and externally. So I don't waste my time on matters like this. And that is why I'm giving a caution to the party leadership, that if they want to play that kind of game by trying to discredit me about what has gone on, it will not be an interesting exercise," he cautioned.



He stressed the importance of candidates being elected based on their merits rather than riding on the coattails of a political party.



"As an independent candidate, whether the party likes it or not, let the occasion arise, and they will see how much of that base I will harvest votes. Because we are not talking about delegates now; we are talking about the 6.5 million people who are not delegates and who are looking for people who represent the true ideals of their tradition," he asserted.



Kyerematen's resignation from the NPP on Monday, September 25, was motivated by allegations of intimidation of his supporters and nepotism within the party.



