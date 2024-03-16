I’ll do everything in my power to make Bawumia president – Abena Osei-Asare

Politics of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minister of State designate at the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei-Asare, has pledged to do everything within her power to ensure Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, wins the 2024 election.



Responding to a question during her ministerial vetting on a news article where she is reported to have said her focus was to see Dr. Bawumia elected, the Atiwa East MP emphasized the comments.



“Yes! That is my focus, and that is what I am working towards. And I’ll do everything in my power to make that happen,” she said.



Questioned further on the capacity with which she stands by those comments, the Deputy Finance Minister added that her membership in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) places upon her a duty to ensure her party’s flagbearer is elected.



“I belong to the NPP party, and for the NPP party, our flagbearer is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, so I’ll make sure that I do everything possible in my capacity to make him win the elections in 2024," she stated.



“I have just been voted for as the parliamentary candidate for the Atiwa East constituency. So, whatever I have to do to make sure that I work hard with the good people of Atiwa East sitting right behind me to make sure Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wins this election, that is my focus," she emphasized.