I’ll deliver an overwhelming majority in parliament – Ntim to NPP MPs

Politics of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Stephen Ntim, has assured the party’s Members of Parliament that if elected as the National Chairman, he will ensure that the party wins more seats than it did in the 2020 elections.



According to him, the party’s inability to win more seats or maintain the number of seats it had prior to the 2020 elections has cost the party in Parliament.



“I am making this promise to you that if I am given the mantle of leadership of the party, we shall regain our lost seats and add a few ones to them,” he stated.



He further entreated them to support his bid to become the National Chairman so as to deliver an overwhelming majority of seats in Parliament for the NPP.



“I am appealing to you to support my bid for the National Chairman position. I’ll work hand-in-hand with you and together, we shall retain your seats and reclaim the lost ones. I will deliver an overwhelming majority of MPs in 2024 if you elect me as Chairman on Saturday,” he said.



Mr Ntim met with the NPP MPs today, Tuesday, 12 July 2022, ahead of the party’s national executive elections slated for Saturday.