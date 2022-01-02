I’ll deal with Nigel Gaisie – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong has said he would deal with the Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Chapel Hill Prophet Nigel Gaisie for indicating that he Mr Agyapong had a stroke and was rushed for medical attention in the United States.



The businessman and politician said on a radio station in his constituency that he was not suffering from stroke rather, a brain tumour for which he visited his doctors in the US to get it removed.



“Nigel Giasie was saying I was down with stroke. He said this because of how I exposed him on television. This tells you he is a liar because I didn’t have a stroke, it was a brain tumour I went to the US to get removed. The tumour was the size of a computer mouse and my doctors said it had been there for nine years.



“Nigel Gaisie is a liar, he cannot silence me, he doesn’t have money more than me, I am more sensible that he is, I will deal with him,” he said.



Mr Agyapong recently embarked on a campaign to unmask pastors he claims are fake. Nigel Giasie was one of those pastors he spoke about vehemently on television.



Mr Agyapong accused him of sleeping with women in the name of the ministerial works.