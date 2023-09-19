I’ll contest Bekwai parliamentary seat – Embattled COP Mensah declares

Politics of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Embattled retired Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, who is subject of a parliamentary investigation over a leaked audio, has declared his intention to contest for the parliamentary seat in the Bekwai constituency of the Ashanti region.



COP George Alex Mensah, expressed his aspirations during an interview with Angel FM on September 17, 2023. He indicated that he had contemplated entering the political arena and believed that the timing was now right for him to vie for a parliamentary seat and serve his constituency after his career in law enforcement.



"I knew at the time of entering the police service that I would no longer be in the service yesterday, so I am no longer a police officer, and it has come to pass...



"It is a form of happiness because if you are done with one particular role, you can explore another. After serving your country, you can look elsewhere, and, by God's grace, some of us have a variety of professions and can practice any of them."



Furthermore, COP Mensah stressed that his decision to enter politics and run for the parliamentary seat in Bekwai was not impulsive but had been contemplated for a significant period.



He emphasized his strong connection to the Bekwai constituency as a native, making it a natural choice for his political aspirations.



“I have thought about it (going into Parliament) for a very long time. You know I am a citizen of Asante Bekwai; I come from Bekwai, so I am going to contest," he declared.



Even though the retired police officer did not mention the party on whose ticket he planned to contest, he is on record as admitting to being a sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) even though he was not a card=bearing member.



It may be recalled that Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi, the Deputy Director for Special Duties for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), alleged that COP George Alex Mensah, will launch his political career soon on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, COP Mensah is eyeing a seat in Parliament.



Speaking on a panel discussion on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma on September 14, 2023, he argued that Mensah's intentions are not aligned with the best interests of the country.



He said, with the current Member of Parliament for Bekwai constituency, Joseph Osei Owusu, popularly known as Joe Wise, having announced that he will not be returning to the House after 2024, COP Mensah is positioning himself to contest for the Bekwai seat.







AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Everyday People | This petty trader says she was once a backup singer for Daasebre Dwamena



