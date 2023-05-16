I’ll complete all abandoned projects before new ones are started – Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama has promised to complete all abandoned projects when he takes over office in 2025.



According to him, his government will carry out an inventory of all hospitals, schools, electrification, water, and road projects which have stalled or been abandoned and make annual budgetary allocations for completing them.



The former President says such projects will be completed before he will attempt working on any new project under his tenure.



“Complete abandoned and ongoing projects instead of rushing to start new ones. We will carry out an inventory of all hospitals, schools, electrification, water, and road projects which have stalled or been abandoned and make annual budgetary allocations for completing them,” he said.



The former President who was addressing the party faithful after he was declared flagbearer for the Nationa Democratic Congress says he will want the people of Ghana to hold him accountable for all promises he has made.