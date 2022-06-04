I’ll close down all witch camps in two weeks – Kennedy Agyapong promises

Politics of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong says if he is made President of Ghana his first agenda is to collapse all witch camps in the country.



According to him, there are no witches anywhere and such a mindset is borne out of poverty.



To Kennedy Agyapong, there is the need to empower the people to be financially stable and such accusations will not hold water.



“Give me two weeks when I become President, I will go to Yendi and close down all those witch camps. People capitalize on that to beat old women or force young children to admit that they are witches when they are not.



“Are you dumb? What is witchcraft? It’s just poverty, let’s build the people up and stop these kinds of witchcraft camps, it’s insane” he said.



