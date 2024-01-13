I’ll campaign vigorously for NPP if Napo is made running mate – Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: mynewgh.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong has vowed to campaign vigorously for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is named running mate.



He says the Energy Minister is the only minister whose human relations with party folks are something to write home about.



To Kennedy Agyapong, such a person deserves to be on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party if the party intends to break the eight.



He described all other ministers as ungrateful individuals, adding that he would not campaign for the NPP if any other person is made a running mate.



“Some ministers who have received my help in the past are now ungrateful. Apart from NAPO, every minister is ungrateful. If you mention NAPO as my running mate, today I will come and campaign for the NPP. If they mention any other person, I will not campaign".



When you go to the office of NAPO and you see how he relates to party people it is so appealing. I am telling you this today,” he told party delegates in Kumasi.



