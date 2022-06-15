I’ll be prudent with public funds - Sam Pyne assures

Politics of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Metropolitan Chief Executive for Kumasi, Mr. Samuel Pyne has promised to prudently use funds and revenue generated by the Assembly.



In a sessional address delivered on Tuesday, June 14 to the Assembly, Mr. Pyne noted the Assembly’s finances lately have not been the best but was committed to the judicious use of the same to attend to pressing and other needful matters at the KMA.



He disclosed that revenue generation had dipped while expenditures were rising due to the high cost of things in the market now.



The Assembly, he also mentioned before his tenure, had been bedeviled with judgment debts and huge costs in the management of waste and sanitation.



"The KMA’s financial position in recent years has not been the best with revenue generation dipping while expenditure rises with the rising cost of things. We also know that the Assembly continues to have judgment debts and huge costs in the management of waste and sanitation nonetheless I and the Assembly are determined to control expenditure and ensure that we do not exceed our budget for the year, no matter what," Mr. Pyne stated firmly.



COMMITMENTS



Stating some commitments to ensure he protects the public purse, Mr. Pyne said he would prioritize expenditure and strictly adhere to the annual action plan and accompanying budget, as required.



Furthermore, the Mayor noted the decision to sanitize and reduce costs related to protocol, fuel, and lubricants, among others.



To achieve this, he said he had instructed that all intended expenditures related to hotels and protocol be submitted to his office or that of the Coordinating Director before the expenditure is incurred.



In addition, the Mayor stated that there would be periodic internal auditing checks guided by the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (ACT 921), adding regulations would be intensified to monitor the situation in order to reduce wastage.



"To ensure that these measures instituted by me and management work perfectly I would take feedback from these exercises and use the same to improve financial controls and ensure the judicious use of the ever scarce financial resources," the Mayor posited.



COMMENDATIONS



Earlier, the Kumasi Mayor expressed his appreciation to the President of the Republic for reposing confidence in his person and counting him as a worthy nominee for the Office of the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Kumasi.



Mr. Pyne also thanked the Overlord of Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as well as other Chiefs in the metropolis for their support and counsel.



The Metro Chief Executive also thanked the General Assembly for their support and confirmation of his nomination, which he noted was unprecedented.



"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa for the confidence reposed in me as a worthy nominee for the Office of the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Kumasi and to the Overlord of Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Nananom, thank you would be an understatement for I am extremely grateful for your support and to my general assembly members of Kumasi, I thank you for your support and it is my hope that we continue to dwell in unity and work towards the development of Kumasi," Mr. Pyne stated.