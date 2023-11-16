I’ll be hurt if you vote out Asenso Boakye – Akufo-Addo tells Bantama Constituency

Politics of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the people of the Bantama constituency in the Ashanti Region to retain Hon Francis Asenso Boakye as their Member of Parliament (MP) in the 2024 general elections.



According to the President, looking at the level of commitment and competence shown by Mr Asenso Boakye when he served as Deputy Chief of Staff and also currently the Minister for Works and Housing, it will really hurt him if the MP is not retained.



“It will hurt me so much if the people of Bantama throw him away. Give him the opportunity to represent you again and he will come and continue the good job he has been doing”, he urged.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said this at Bantama on Wednesday during the commissioning of a modernized Library in the Bantama constituency named after him.



The President during his speech, also praised Mr Asenso Boakye, his contribution at the Jubilee House as Deputy Chief of Staff stating that some workers at the Jubilee House still mention the name of the MP as a hardworking man.



Commenting on the project, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Library and Technology Hub named after him, the President stated that he really appreciated the effort of the Minister.