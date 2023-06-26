I'll appoint Gyakye Quayson as minister if I win 2024 polls – Mahama

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has made a firm commitment to appoint James Gyakye Quayson as a minister if he is elected president once again in the upcoming 2024 polls.



Mahama conveyed this assurance during a gathering with Assin North constituents over the weekend, ahead of the by-election scheduled to take place in the area on Tuesday, June 27.



Highlighting Gyakye Quayson's notable qualities, Mahama stated, "He is humble, God-fearing, and respects everyone. If God helps me to be president, nothing will stop me from appointing him as a minister. Even as an opposition MP, look at what he has been able to do in terms of development from his own pockets. Just imagine what he would do if he becomes a minister," citinewsroom quoted John Mahama as having said.



The Electoral Commission called for a by-election in Assin North following the annulment of the 2020 parliamentary election results in the area, which initially saw Mr. Quayson emerge as the victor.



The Supreme Court nullified the poll and directed Parliament to expunge Gyakye Quayson's name from its records after finding the NDC candidate guilty of holding dual citizenship prior to filing his candidacy for the 2020 elections.



The National Democratic Congress has nominated Mr. Quayson as their candidate for the upcoming by-election.



