‘I live alone, I have seen my son once in last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments

Hannah Louisa Bissiw, the National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened up about sacrifices that she has made and continues to make for the party.



She listed among others that she currently lives alone having sacrificed the interest of the NDC over that of her family.



In the Citi TV interview on the sidelines of the just-ended National Congress in Accra, she described herself as an extremist when it comes to the NDC before lamenting how she had been exposed to attacks after the party asked her to run for the Tano South Parliamentary seat in 2020.



“I am only but a woman who has sacrificed, I was not resourced, I has risked, I have sacrificed my family so that I can give myself 100% to the party. I live alone. I have a boy that for the past four years I have seen only once,” she disclosed.



She said despite it being a party decision that she contests the Tano South seat, “I was bastardised, criminalized, debased, insulted, castigated. I was given two months, did he (Ofosu-Ampofo) come out to defend? No.



“What the party asked me to do was now being used against me. It took Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to come out to explain the truth, I painfully had to show party documents out,” she added.



Despite serving as Women’s Organizer, Bissiw was tasked by the NDC in 2020 to contest Tano South seat, a constituency she had once represented in Parliament.



She insists she did not lose the election but will not go into reasons why the outcome went in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.



Bissiw is upbeat that with the newly inaugurated Conflict Resolution Committee of the party, members will reunite post the 10th Congress and rally to defeat the NPP in the 2024 elections.



