I left Ghana before discovering my profession - UK based Ghanaian reveals

Diasporian News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

UK-based Ghanaian, Mrs Regina Danku has revealed that she only discovered her true profession after she left Ghana because the system is not properly structured to help the youth pick a career of choice.



Speaking on SVTV Africa’s ‘Daily Hustle in the UK’, Mrs Danku stated that while in Ghana she went into jobs that she was not passionate about but she had to work anyway.



“The problem in Ghana is that the educational system does not have a career pathway for children to follow. All we do is complete school and find a job. So we often listen to suggestions from people on what to do but it is different here".



"When a child is creative or has a particular skill, we can help them from day one. But it's not like that in Ghana. Some people even get into teaching and nursing because it is the easiest way to get a job,” she said.



The mother of three told the host of Daily Hustle, DJ Nyaami that due to the various opportunities available, “there is nothing like a failure because if you don't succeed at this you can try something else. I'd say coming to the UK helped me discover myself and what I wanted to do.”



Regina is a member of a shipping and logistics group based in Liverpool.



