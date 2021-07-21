I leave those who don’t want to honour Mills to their conscience – Koku

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

A former Director of Communications at the Presidency during the Mills administration, Koku Anyidoho has said the legacy of his former boss, the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills will stand tall.



He indicated that Professor Mills deserves to be honoured by all and sundry.



Professor Mills died while in office on July 24, 2012 at the age of 68, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



He would have been 77 years today Wednesday July 21.



In a tweet, Koku Anyidoho said “I am not worshipping a dead President: I want the world to know that a sitting President has allowed his visionary mindset to function.



“As for those who decided not to honour President Atta-Mills; we leave them to their conscience (if they have any).”



He added “This legacy of President Akufo-Addo will stand tall! Humbly, Koku Anyidoho and the Atta-Mills Institute will find space in making sure that Asomdwee Park is built.



“Next year; 10 years after the death of President Atta-Mills; Prez Akufo-Addo shall commission this project for Ghana.”



“By the kind grace of God Almighty; and thanks to the Administration of President Akufo-Addo, this is how the Asomdwee Park shall be, when it is constructed. Somebody Refused to do it; somebody is doing it! God bless our Homeland Ghana,” he added.



Former president John Dramani Mahama also remembered his former boss.



Mr Mahama who was his Vice succeeded him after his death.



In a tweet, Mr Mahama said “Happy birthday Prof. Continue to Rest In Peace.”





