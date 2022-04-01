I laughed over Akufo-Addo's claim of constructing 10,875 kilometres of new roads – Former Roads Minister

Politics of Friday, 1 April 2022

Former Minister for Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini, has described as laughable President Nana Akufo-Addo's claim that his government's record in terms of road infrastructure development is unprecedented in the history of Ghana.



According to Inusah Fuseini, who is also a former member of parliament for Tamale Central, the claims by the president that his government has constructed over ten-thousand kilometres of road is a mere pronouncement not backed by any evidence.



"I laughed when I heard him. The story of the NPP or Nana Akufo-Addo is not in pronouncement; it is in evidence. Was he able to mention any specific road?" he questioned on Okay FM's morning show.



President Akufo-Addo delivering his State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, March 27, 2022, said his government's achievement in terms of road construction in the last five years has never been witnessed in the history of Ghana.



"In the five years of my government, so far, more roads have been built, improved and upgraded than at any other equivalent period under any government in the history of Ghana. Some 10,875 kilometres of new roads have been constructed in these five years.







"Mr Speaker, it is in the road sector that we have registered the greatest infrastructure achievement," he said.



But according to Inusah Fuseini, the current government has only constructed little above four-thousand kilometres of roads and not ten-thousand as claimed by the president.



"Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for three years running declared Year of Roads and for every year that he declared Year of Roads he failed. He declared it three times," he stated.



He characterised the president's claims as unverifiable, stating that "I am privy to the records at the Ministry of Roads and Highways. From 2017 to 2021, I am privy to all the roads they have been constructed, and it's just a little above four-thousand."



