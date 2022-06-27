'I know too much about this Cathedral project,' people will be jailed – Ablakwa

General News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

North Tongu Member of Parliament, MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stressed that prosecution will take place with respect to issues of corruption relative to the National Cathedral project.



Work on the project has stalled for months now reportedly over the lack of funds with the MP firmly at the forefront of disclosures bordering on corruption and corporate governance infractions on the project.



Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile programme over the weekend, Ablakwa reiterated that he had too much information on the project and will not be detracted by threats from any quarters.



Speaking to a threat last week by Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame, against whom Ablakwa had made some allegations, the lawmaker said some people were candidates for jail for their involvement in the chaos surrounding the project.



Ablakwa insisted that he had no apologies for statements he has made publicly about the AG and dared Dame to proceed to court as threatened in his statement last week.



“We have raised fundamental and germane issues such as abuse of PPA Act, what does he say to that?” he quizzed further that as government’s principal legal advisor, what Dame have to say to copious withdrawals from state funds by Finance Minister for Cathedral project?



“And he thinks that we can be intimidated? We can be harassed? He should proceed to court, I am ready to meet him there and as I have said, I know too much about this National Cathedral and as I have said, some people will definitely end up in jail,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







The project has come under intense public scrutiny as a result of disclosures that state funds are being used for the project considered President Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God amidst Accra's perennial flooding and an economic downturn.



According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the project.



Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.