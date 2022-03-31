I know this government will kill me at the least opportunity – Barker-Vormawor

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

#FixTheCountry convener arrested



Convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor, has stated that he has a strong feeling the current government is seeking his death and will utilize any opportunity to kill him.



According to the activist currently standing trial on a charge of treason felony, he has a clear understanding of the risks associated with his campaign.



“I knew this would be a LONELY PATH. I knew that there was an elite consensus not to shake the table too much because they all eat from it. I knew that 80% of our civil society live in perpetual audition in the hope of a political appointment to a board or as head of an institution. Journalists too.



“I knew that the 15% of the rest are culturally scared. I knew that none of them will put their voices, political connections and friendship on the line to speak boldly in defence of citizen activists. I know that they preach stronger civic activism, but at the first opportunity, they will never offer support,” he wrote in a Facebook post, which he tagged as a tribute to renowned Human Rights Lawyer Martin Kpebu.







Recently arrested and charged for allegedly threatening a coup d’état, Barker-Vormawor who has an impressive CV as a governance advisor with significant law and policy expertise, was relatively unknown until he joined the #FixTheCountry youth activism group.



While noting the inertia of Ghanaians in taking the government to task, Barker-Vormawor said he resolved to become an activist knowing the consequence he may have to suffer, including death.



“I know that as an activist, I will lose my life alone. And when I do, none of these civil society and persons we presume to be voices of “conscience” will speak up forcefully. They won’t organize any protests and they won’t bring any lawsuits. Each man lives for himself and himself only.



“But I chose this path regardless. In the hope that one day, someday, whether I am still alive or long gone, a critical mass of people will walk this path too,” he wrote.



Oliver goes on to allege that the current government in whose flesh he has become a thorn will end his life if given the opportunity.



"I can feel it in my bone; that this Government will literally kill me at the earliest opportunity. I want you to understand that I am fine with it. If that’s what it takes to make this democracy better. But please just wake up already, Ghanaians!! Wake up!!" he wrote.







Barker-Vormawor was arrested on February 11, 2022, for what the police said was a clear intent to subvert a democratically elected government and the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



This was after the activist had threatened to “do the coup” himself if parliament went ahead to approve a 1.5% Electronic Transfers levy bill.



