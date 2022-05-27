I know the rules, I've not received official communication - Adwoa Safo on Privileges Committee

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, says she has not received official communication from Parliament to appear before the Privileges Committee.



The Minister of Gender, Child and Social Protection was scheduled to appear before the Privileges Committee on Friday, 27 May 2022 in connection with her continuous absence from Parliament.



However, speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy News on Thursday she said: "I’ve been a deputy leader of ghana’s parliament and I know the rules...but as we speak I don’t know that I’ve been invited. I have to be served but I’m not aware that any such thing has been given to me…"



According to her even if she's served, conditions around her will determine whether or not she would be able to respond.



"If I’m served and I look at the condition and circumstances right here and I’m able to why not…I know the rules and I don’t have to be served through a third party and as we speak I’ve not received any communication."