I know the person who will lead the NPP in 2024 Elections – Reverend Owusu Bempah

General News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader of the Glorious Word Ministries has denied backing any of the candidates gunning for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 elections.



Reverend Owusu Bempah told Okay FM that contrary to speculations that he has announced victory for Alan Kyerematen, he has made no public statement on the matter.



He maintained that as a prophet, he only acts on instructions from God and has no personal interest in who leads the party.



He claimed to know the winner of the 2023 presidential primaries of the party but will keep it to himself.



Reverend Owusu Bempah stated that the era where he made his prophecies public is over and that he has opted to engage the candidates on his prophecies.



“I have not declared my support for anyone. I have seen something and I know the winner but I won’t say it. I even know the person who’ll win the 2024 elections but I will not say it. I will meet the person and tell him. You can choose to believe it or not but no one can be president without my knowledge,” he said.



Reverend Owusu Bempah who is known to be a sympathizer of the NPP, recently announced that he has fallen out with President Akufo-Addo.



He explained that the president has been surrounded by people who have does not have the interest of his administration at heart.



“Maybe it’s because of the people surrounding him; maybe he no longer listens to the voice of God because when I used to be closer to him, things were going better.



“Nothing has happened but, like they say, ‘you can force the horse to the riverside but you can’t force the horse to drink the water.’ So if he is going to humble himself again and give room, I believe it is not too late. Because the Nana Akufo-Addo I used to know with a good heart, for which God chose him, is not the same person I see today. It is not because I have anything against him,” the prophet said.



“Samuel was asked to anoint Saul to become King. Things did not go well. Things went rough, and that was because Saul became stubborn and was not listening to God and Samuel, so Samuel distanced himself from Saul.



“When Samuel tried to intervene at a point, God asked him to stay off because Saul had shown disobedience, and so I see that the pure heart of Akufo-Addo, for which God chose him, has changed.



“He doesn’t listen to God anymore, and the prayers that clergymen used to say for him, he doesn’t allow it any longer. So, if you like him to Saul, it is the same thing, Samuel was only instructed by God to anoint Saul because he was God’s own choice,” Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah stressed.



