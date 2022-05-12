I know coronavirus money was misused, I want to know how they did it – Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu says he is aware COVID-19 resources secured by the government were misused nonetheless he wants to understand how it was misused.



According to him, the government’s constant attribution of the challenges the country is facing to the Russian-Ukraine war is untenable.



"I know COVID-19 resources were misused, I only want to understand how it was misused. So if president Akufo-Addo believes in the tenets of accountability and transparency let him audit the COVID expenditure,” he told Serwaa Amihere on GHOne TV on Thursday.



Former President John Mahama has also accused the government of using COVID-19 resources to win the 2020 polls.



“Ghana’s fate was easy to predict with the cavalier handling of the economy by the current administration. We went into the pandemic without adequate buffers, and have emerged with a terribly battered economy,” Mr. Mahama disclosed in his address at the 24th African Business Conference organized by the Harvard Business School.



He continued “To make matters worse, the pandemic windfall of over GH¢33 billion which could have cushioned the economy remains unaudited and is believed to have been used largely in the quest to win the 2020 elections at all cost.”



The government has not reacted to allegations that COVID-19 resources were misused.



In June 2020, Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah described the Minority’s call for a probe into COVID-19 expenditure as premature.



“The COVID-19 intervention is ongoing, you are all here because the Covid-19 is ongoing… within that context, we can all understand how premature that petition is… as we have always said it is becoming clear that our colleagues in the minority are always looking for some controversy to distract us from this COVID-19 but we will not be distracted,” he stressed.