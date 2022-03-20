I knew government was preparing to arrest me before I took a flight to Ghana - Oliver Barker-Vormawor

General News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has stated that he knew the police had planned to arrest him on his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, from London, over his Facebook post.



According to him, even though he did not know how long he would be detained for, he had prepared himself mentally ahead of his arrest.





“You see, before I stepped onto the Flight to Ghana, I knew that this Government was preparing to arrest me. I did not know how long my detention would be once arrested; or what treatment I will be subjected to. I readied myself mentally.”



“In the flight, I decided to rewatch my favourite movie, 'V for Vendetta'. To ready my mind and remind myself that no matter how long it takes, freedom prevails over tyranny.”



In a Facebook post, Oliver Barker-Vormawor recounts how he planned to plead guilty with an explanation should he be presented before a judge, to answer to whatever charges following his arrest. This he said, had been typed by him and subsequently shared with a friend before his arrest.



In his words, “I decided there and then that if ever I am produced before a judge, to answer to whatever charge. I will first plead 'guilty with an explanation'. Under our laws, if a person pleads guilty with an explanation, and the explanation he or she gives is inconsistent with his plea of guilty, the judge is required to record a plea of 'not guilty'".



