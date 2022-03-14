'I just tested positive for COVID' - Barack Obama confirms infection

General News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former United States President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19.



The news was posted by himself on his social media handles late Sunday, March 13, 2022.



The post read: "I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise."



"Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," his post added.



He further appealed to Americans to get vaccinated despite the incremental drop in infections: "It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down."



The US is one of the most impacted countries in the world by way of caseload and deaths. The country has recorded close to 80 million infections with over 966,000 deaths.



