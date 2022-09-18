‘I intend to go to London for the funeral’ – How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral

General News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced his intention to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, a week clear of the funeral date, Monday, September 19, 2022.



The president had on September 12, four days after the death was reported visited the British High Commission in Accra to sign a condolence book when he first spoke about his intention.



“I intend to go to London for the funeral, I don’t know whether you have anything particular to tell me about that?” he asked High Commissioner Harriet Thompson.



To which she responded: “The invitations have been sent, s they will be with your High Commission in London. They were sent over the weekend and we’ll make sure the arrangement works smoothly between your team there and our team here.”



After signing the condolence book, President Akufo-Addo also sent his well wishes to the new monarch, King Charles II.



“Let me take the opportunity to also wish the King the best of luck with his tenure. He has been here with us a few occasions, he is a good friend and I am confident that he will do a very good job in her succession,” he stressed.

Watch the president announce his attendance in the video below:







The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled for Monday, September 19, 2022, and host world leaders including leaders of countries and royals are expected to attend.



According to reuters.com, the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is one of three leaders from the African Continent that will be attending the state funeral.



The other leaders from Africa include the President of South Africa and the President of Gabon.



Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was reported to have been officially invited to the funeral of the late queen but his name is missing from the list of royals that are expected to attend.