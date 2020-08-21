General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I insist Mahama is the ‘papa no’ – Akua Donkor reacts to GHC1m suit

Leader of Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor

In the face of a GHC1million lawsuit, founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party Akua Donkor remains unrepentant in her stance that former President John Mahama is the ‘papa no’.



Akua Donkor and Wontumi Communications are the subjects of a defamation suit by one Mary Awusi who argued that some comments by the GFP leader have dented the image of John Dramani Mahama.



Mary Awusi in her suit, prayed the court to impose a GHC1million charge on the defendants and also order them to retract and apologize to the NDC flagbearer.



Reacting to the suit in an interview with Onua FM, Akua Donkor said that she is yet to be served with the writ of summons.



In a fresh batch of allegations which she failed to prove and therefore must be treated with a pinch of salt, Akua Donkor said that Tracey Boakye and Mzbel are not the only partners of John Dramani Mahama.



She insisted amid caution by the interviewer that John Mahama is the man at the centre of the fight between the two women.



Akua Donkor asserted that during the 2016 campaign period, she met a number of women which she is convinced are partners of the NDC leader.



She declined to apologize and defended her actions.



“I haven’t received any document from the court. Mahama has a lot of girlfriends, I know all of them. Mahama is the papa no and it’s the truth. During the 2016 election, I saw them. There is nothing surprising about it because he is the one”.



“If they’ve sued me, I will also sue him. He has two kids with another woman. He bought a house for her at Tema. No one will tell me otherwise. We will release the videos and audios from that woman. Something must be wrong with him for him to sue me”, she said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.