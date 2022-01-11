I hope your agitations have no ‘political undertones’ – Oppong Nkrumah to Labour Unions

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has suggested that most labour union agitations in Ghana under a government executing a second-term mandate may have political undertones to favour the other side.



He is therefore expressing hope that current labour agitations rocking the government are genuine.



His reactions follow after the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) yesterday (Monday) announced indefinite strike action over the government’s failure to address the worsening conditions of service of lecturers. In a statement dated January 8 to announce the industrial action, UTAG explained that the government has flouted the agreed timelines to address their concerns.



The Association, therefore, directed its members to cease all teaching and learning activities until further notice.



However, speaking in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Information Minister said such agitations are normal crisis faced any government in its second term because of politics. He nevertheless expressed “hope” that what is currently happening is not the case.



“I think the reality also is that, usually when a government is done with its first term, you’ll see a lot of attempts to whip up labour angst from various parts of the body politic. Our hope is that, that’s not what’s happening in this instance, and that the legitimate concerns that are being raised by these labour unions can be addressed as soon as possible”, he noted on The Probe on JoyNews monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Further, he urged that the demands labour unions are making on government should be balanced against what government can afford and the resources at its disposal.



“As we demand, we also have to look at the supply side. And it is when we’re able to match the two, that some equilibrium will be brought to bear”.



He said the government is working to resolve the challenges.



“My understanding is that the Employment Minister and his associates are very much on top of it, and assisting the front line Ministries like Education etc, to try and find that fine balance between demand and supply. And our hope is that they will be successful sooner than later”, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.



